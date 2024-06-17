PM Modi says India committed to strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership with US

NEW DELHI: India is committed to strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with the US, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after meeting US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan who is on an official visit to India.

"India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," said PM Modi.

Sullivan is reported to have briefed PM Modi on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the Initiation on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals and space amongst other things.

"The PM expressed satisfaction at the speed and scale of the growing bilateral partnership in all areas and the convergence of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Meanwhile, PM Modi recalled his recently concluded visit to Italy as an Outreach Country for the G7 where he met US President Joe Biden.

"The PM reaffirmed the commitment to continue to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnerhship and take it to greater heights in the new term," the MEA added.