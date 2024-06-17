Power Games | Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Top post may be filled after Budget in July

Top posts in the Union government are scheduled to fall vacant in the next few months. Among them are the posts of Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau and India’s ambassador to the United States of America. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained his Principal Secretary, National Security Advisor and two other advisors in the PMO.
According to sources, while the current IB director, Tapan Kumar Deka, may be given an extension this week as his term is ending on June 30, most of the other top appointments are likely to be made after the first full budget of Modi 3.0 administration, which is likely to be presented in July. As reported in this column earlier, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri is the front runner for the post of Foreign Secretary, while the incumbent Vinay Kwatra, whose one-year extension is ending in October, may be sent to the US as India’s ambassador.
India’s High Commissioner in London Vikram Doraiswami is also a contender for the position in Washington. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who is on his third extension, has reportedly requested to be relieved on the completion of his current extension in August this year. A hunt for his successor is on. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, also on his third extension, is due to retire in August this year. Sources said that the government may retain him either in the same post or in some other capacity.
Rising Star
Kalpana Soren to join Champai Cabinet
The newly-elected Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA, Kalpana Soren, is set to join the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren. According to sources, Kalpana met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi last week to inform him about her party’s decision. The JMM and Congress are running an alliance government in Jharkhand. The state assembly elections are due later this year. In the absence of her husband Hemant Soren, who had to resign as chief minister after he was arrested in a money laundering case, Kalpana emerged as the JMM’s star campaigner during the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. She will now lead the party’s campaign in the assembly elections. The swearing-in is likely to take place within a fortnight. The Congress has to find a replacement for its minister Alamgir Alam, who the ED has arrested after the recovery of `36 crore allegedly belonging to him.
Haryana Manoeuvres
Kiran Choudhry may leave Congress for BJP
The BJP is likely to field Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry for the Haryana Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Deepender Hooda. The party has been in touch with her for some time but could not decide how to accommodate her. Sources said a decision has been taken to field her in the Rajya Sabha election, which the Congress is not likely to contest as it does not have the numbers to mount a meaningful challenge.
Kiran is the daughter-in-law of the late Bansi Lal and is a sitting MLA from the Tosham segment of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. While campaigning for the BJP candidate in Mahendragarh during the recent Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Bansi Lal as Vikas Purush of Haryana. The BJP has been trying to make a dent in the Congress’ Jat vote. Kiran is now likely to be part of that plan.
Shahid Faridi
The writer is Resident Editor
TNIE, New Delhi.
Follow him on X @Shahid_Faridi_