Power Games | Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Top post may be filled after Budget in July

Top posts in the Union government are scheduled to fall vacant in the next few months. Among them are the posts of Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau and India’s ambassador to the United States of America. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained his Principal Secretary, National Security Advisor and two other advisors in the PMO.

According to sources, while the current IB director, Tapan Kumar Deka, may be given an extension this week as his term is ending on June 30, most of the other top appointments are likely to be made after the first full budget of Modi 3.0 administration, which is likely to be presented in July. As reported in this column earlier, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri is the front runner for the post of Foreign Secretary, while the incumbent Vinay Kwatra, whose one-year extension is ending in October, may be sent to the US as India’s ambassador.

India’s High Commissioner in London Vikram Doraiswami is also a contender for the position in Washington. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who is on his third extension, has reportedly requested to be relieved on the completion of his current extension in August this year. A hunt for his successor is on. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, also on his third extension, is due to retire in August this year. Sources said that the government may retain him either in the same post or in some other capacity.