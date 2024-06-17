Railways forms panel to look into speed limit violations by train drivers

NEW DELHI: Concerned over loco pilots (train drivers) violating speed limits, the Railway Board has constituted a committee to look into such instances.
The committee is tasked with finding out the reasons that prompt the drivers to overlook the prescribed speed limits at various points. The violation of speed limits poses a serious threat to train safety.
A source in the railways cited a case of speed limit violation reported on a river bridge where the driver violated the speed restriction of 20 kmph and took the train at above 100 kmph. Since the bridge was under maintenance, it could have turned into a major accident.
Sources also cited another incident where the driver and the assistant loco pilot of the Gatiman Express, which is India’s first semi-high speed train, drove at 160 kmph between Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction in UP.
Similarly, drivers of Malwa Express, running between Katra and Indore, had also violated the speed limits.
The board issued a circular to all zones on June 3 where it has stated that members of a committee formed to review the caution orders to drivers and train managers (guards) would interact with loco pilots via video conference to understand issues at the field level.
In a meeting on June 5, more than 180 loco pilots and loco inspectors participated. “At the virtual meeting, a plethora of suggestions and reasons were collected,” said a source, adding that strict action would be taken against drivers if they are found overlooking the speed limits.
Generally, speed restrictions are imposed on the rail routes only when repairing of tracks or bridges is going on and the railway provide complete route charts to loco pilots.
An official said some drivers suggested that a train guard should remind a driver on a walkie-talkie 3 km before the starting point of the speed limits.