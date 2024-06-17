RBI urged to consider climate in big projects

NEW DELHI: Civil society organisations have urged the RBI to factor in climate and social considerations in the project finance framework, saying huge funds have gone waste for not considering environmental challenges in big projects.

The organisations call for integrating climate risk assessments and sustainable practices into the project finance framework. “This integration is crucial for mitigating long-term environmental impacts and ensuring that financed projects do not adversely affect vulnerable communities,” said Amitanshu Verma of the Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA). “Project finance in India should not only be economically viable but also socially equitable and environmentally sustainable,” he said.

Thirteen organisations responded to RBI’s recent draft framework related to projects.