5 Union ministers to steer BJP plan in assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Weeks after falling short of a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP shifted its attention towards the assembly polls scheduled later this year. BJP president JP Nadda on Monday appointed the party’s election in-charges and co-incharges for assembly poll-bound Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.
Union minister Bhupender Yadav was appointed as the incharge for Maharashtra and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the co-incharge. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb have been made the incharge and co-incharge for Haryana.
For Jharkhand, Union minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the incharge and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma the co-incharge. Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the incharge for J&K.
While assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are due later this year, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to hold the elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September.
“The outcome of these assembly polls will not only shape regional politics but also influence national political narratives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” said a senior BJP office-bearer. Yadav and Vaishnaw, credited with the BJP’s successful campaign in Madhya Pradesh last year, “have been assigned with the task of bringing about desired results in Maharashtra,” a BJP leader said. “After forming an alliance with the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, our party now aims to counter the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition” he said.
A senior BJP leader, close to the team taking organisational decisions, said, “The BJP’s proactive stance in appointing seasoned leaders reflects its strategy to consolidate gains from the Lok Sabha polls.”