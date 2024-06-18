5 Union ministers to steer BJP plan in assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Weeks after falling short of a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP shifted its attention towards the assembly polls scheduled later this year. BJP president JP Nadda on Monday appointed the party’s election in-charges and co-incharges for assembly poll-bound Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav was appointed as the incharge for Maharashtra and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the co-incharge. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb have been made the incharge and co-incharge for Haryana.

For Jharkhand, Union minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the incharge and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma the co-incharge. Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the incharge for J&K.