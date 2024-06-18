Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Cheti IPS dies by suicide minutes after wife succumbs to cancer

Shiladitya Chetia, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who served as the home and political department's secretary in the Assam government, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday. State police officials stated that he took this extreme step shortly after learning of his wife's death in the hospital. She had been battling cancer.

"In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home and Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief," said the Assam Police chief.

According to local media reports, the top official died at a private hospital in Guwahati. Chetia is believed to have shot himself.