IIT-Kharagpur student’s mysterious death: Himanta urges Mamata to hand over case to CBI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to hand over the case involving the mysterious death of an Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur student from Assam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Faizan Ahmed (23), a 4th-semester mechanical engineering student, was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT-Kharagpur premises on October 14, 2022.

The college authorities claimed that he died by suicide but his family alleged he was murdered. The family had earlier given its consent to the Calcutta High Court for the exhumation of the body for a second autopsy. Later, the body was exhumed in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The second autopsy, conducted at the direction of the Calcutta High Court, revealed a gunshot wound on the upper left side of his neck and a stab injury on the right side.

“Faizan Ahmed was found dead in his hostel room…Although his death was claimed by the College authority to be a case of suicide, his bereaved parents had found injury marks on his body which indicated that it was a case of homicide. I had, therefore, requested for a thorough investigation into the unnatural death of this bright young student,” Sarma wrote to Banerjee referring to a previous communique.

“It is now reported that, as directed by the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court, a second autopsy was carried out by exhuming Faizan Ahmed’s body. According to the second forensic report, there was a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Faizan Ahmed’s neck and a stab wound on the right side of his neck,” he further wrote.

Sarma said given the “shocking findings” of the latest forensic report, it was imperative that the perpetrators of the “horrific crime” as well as any other person involved in concealing the crime, must be brought to book to deliver justice to the deceased and his grief-stricken parents.

“I, therefore, request you to kindly hand over the case to the CBI for a transparent and fair investigation of the crime,” Sarma further wrote in his letter to Banerjee.

Earlier, Faizan’s father Salim Ahmed stated, “We had filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court, stating that Faizan was murdered. After hearing our plea, the court ordered a second post-mortem. They (IIT-Kharagpur) had shown the murder as suicide. The truth will come out. We will get justice.”