Patna Diary | Rohini Acharya is a migratory bird: BJP

PM to inaugurate new Nalanda univ campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving on a day-long visit to Bihar on June 19. He is scheduled to inaugurate the campus of Nalanda University, named after the world-famous ancient seat of learning, at Rajgir in Nalanda district. Dignitaries like Governor Rajendra Vishwath Arlekar and chief minister Nitish Kumar are likely to attend the function. People are hopeful that PM Modi will offer something new to the international university. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took a potshot at PM’s frequent visit to Bihar and asked, “Will Bihar benefit from Modi’s frequent visit?”

Nitish promises 12 lakh jobs within a year

There will be plenty of jobs in the state in the days to come. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the government was working in mission mode to provide 12 lakh jobs to people within a year. After chairing a high-level meeting, which was attended by chief secretary Brajesh Mehrotra and other officials, Nitish said that he has directed the officials to prepare a blueprint and start work on war footing to achieve the target. He said that two lakh jobs will be given to people in next three months alone. The government had earlier decided to give 10 lakh jobs under Saat Nischay Part -2. By the end of 2025, 11 lakh employment opportunities will be created.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com