SC to hold special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 03

NEW DELHI: In the 75th year of its establishment, the Supreme Court will be organizing a Special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3, 2024, to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases.

Lok Adalats are an integral component of the judicial system in this country, enhancing alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements, a statement released by the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

The organization of the ensuing Lok Adalat is pursuant to the commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery for all sections of society, the statement further said.

"Cases having elements of settlement, including cases relating to matrimonial and property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service, and labor which are pending before the Supreme Court, would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal," the statement released by the SC said.