TMC MPs meet Sharad Pawar; NCP (SP) backs demand for probe into stock market 'manipulation'

MUMBAI: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar who supported their demand for an investigation into the alleged stock market manipulation following exit polls earlier this month.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "directly involved" in what he described as the "biggest stock market scam" with retail investors losing Rs 30 lakh crore due to the market crashing after the Lok Sabha poll result earlier this month.