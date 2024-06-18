Nation

TMC MPs meet Sharad Pawar; NCP (SP) backs demand for probe into stock market 'manipulation'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of Sharad Pawar, and former MLC Vidya Chavan were also present at the meet.
TMC MPs at Sharad Pawar's residence
TMC MPs at Sharad Pawar's residencePhoto | Facebook
PTI

MUMBAI: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar who supported their demand for an investigation into the alleged stock market manipulation following exit polls earlier this month.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "directly involved" in what he described as the "biggest stock market scam" with retail investors losing Rs 30 lakh crore due to the market crashing after the Lok Sabha poll result earlier this month.

TMC MPs at Sharad Pawar's residence
Rahul Gandhi alleges scam behind Rs 31 lakh crore stock market crash on June 4, demands JPC probe

The BJP has dismissed his charges as "baseless".

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) head Mamata Banerjee has demanded an investigation into how stock markets were "manipulated by using fake exit polls".

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Pawar said, "All India Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sagarika Ghosh and Saket Gokhale are in Mumbai to visit SEBI demanding an investigation in the stock market manipulation during exit polls. Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar is supporting them in this cause."

Pawar said the TMC parliamentarians paid a courtesy visit to his Mumbai residence in the morning.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of Sharad Pawar, and former MLC Vidya Chavan were also present at the meet.

TMC MPs at Sharad Pawar's residence
Rahul Gandhi making baseless allegations on stock market to mislead investors: BJP
TMC
Sharad Pawar
NCP (SP)

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com