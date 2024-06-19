Bomb threat on Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, passengers safe

Earlier in the day, as many airports, including in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to scramble contingency measures and carry out anti-sabotage checks that lasted hours, and each of them was found to be a hoax, official sources said.

The headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai also received a bomb threat email.

According to the police, the unknown person "threatened to blow up" the headquarters.

Following the threat email, the police searched the building and said that they did not find "anything suspicious." The officials said that security has been heightened following the threat.

On Tuesday, 50 hospitals in Mumbai received bomb threat mail.

According to Mumbai police, the sender claimed that bombs were planted under beds and in the bathrooms of the hospitals.

The hospitals that received the threat mail include Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hill Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital, and St George Hospital, among others in Mumbai.

The police said that the sender had used a VPN network to send the mail, which was sent from a website named Beeble.com.

Upon receiving the information, a police team and bomb squad searched the hospitals but nothing suspicious was found.

The police said that they have registered a case and are looking into the matter.