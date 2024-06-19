Cracks in Rajasthan BJP widen as CM tries to bring order

JAIPUR: Internal conflicts within the Rajasthan BJP show no signs of abating following the recent election results. Last week, the party convened to discuss significant losses, with defeats in 11 out of 25 seats in the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has submitted a detailed report on this matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party high command in Delhi.

According to sources, the report contains complaints against several prominent leaders, including Rajendra Rathore, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Om Birla. Rathore is accused of polarising the election along Jat vs Rajput lines by ensuring the sitting MP Rahul Kaswan was denied a ticket. Meanwhile, Birla and Shekhawat face criticism for focusing solely on their own seats. Similar allegations have been made against other party leaders.