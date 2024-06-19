Discontent in NDA camp, government ‘fragile’, claims Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi is ‘very fragile’ and the smallest disturbance can drop the government. The former Congress chief made the remarks in an interview to the Financial Times on Tuesday.
“The numbers are such that they are very fragile, and the smallest disturbance can drop the government. Basically one ally has to turn the other way,” said Gandhi. On Monday, the Congress leader announced his decision to keep Rae Bareli seat though he won from the second seat Wayanad with a huge margin.
The Gandhi scion also claimed that there was “great discontent” within the NDA camp and that there were “people who are in touch with us” from within it. However, he did not divulge the details, according to the British newspaper.
Early this week, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also stated that the NDA government will not survive and it can fall any time. Several INDIA bloc leaders have reiterated the claim that the coalition government is on a weak footing. One of the key takeaways in the 2024 election is that the BJP failed to touch the 272 seats required to form the government.
With just 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP found a lifeline with its biggest two pre-poll allies TDP and the JD(U) to form a government. A resurgent Opposition managed to blunt the Modi juggernaut with 237 seats.
“A tectonic shift has taken place in Indian politics. The space in the Indian political system has been blown open,” said Gandhi.
People’s mandate
Referring to the poll campaign run by Modi and the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, “The idea that you can spread hatred and anger and reap benefits, the Indian people have rejected it in this election. That’s also why the coalition will struggle, because what worked for Modi in 2014 and 2019 is not working.”