Discontent in NDA camp, government ‘fragile’, claims Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi is ‘very fragile’ and the smallest disturbance can drop the government. The former Congress chief made the remarks in an interview to the Financial Times on Tuesday.

“The numbers are such that they are very fragile, and the smallest disturbance can drop the government. Basically one ally has to turn the other way,” said Gandhi. On Monday, the Congress leader announced his decision to keep Rae Bareli seat though he won from the second seat Wayanad with a huge margin.