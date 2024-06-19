Nation

Government working towards more advanced, research-oriented higher education system: PM Modi

Modi, while inaugurating the new Nalanda University campus here, called upon students to always remain curious and courageous.
PTI

RAJGIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the central government is working towards making the country's higher education system more advanced and research-oriented.

Modi, while inaugurating the new Nalanda University campus here, called upon students to always remain curious and courageous.

"Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. It is not just a renaissance of India's past, but the heritage of many countries are linked to this place," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other delegates during the inauguration of Nalanda University.
"Our government is working towards making the country's higher education system more advanced and research-oriented.

I am confident that our youth will provide leadership to the entire world in the future," Modi said.

The prime minister said he wants India to become a global hub for knowledge and education.

PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir

"On an average, one university has come up in the country every week in the last 10 years," Modi added.

Before inaugurating the new campus, the PM visited the 'Nalanda Mahavihara', a UNESCO world heritage site located close to the varsity.

The educational institute was established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010 and it started functioning in 2014.

The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world.

It flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.

