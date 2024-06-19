Government working towards more advanced, research-oriented higher education system: PM Modi

RAJGIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the central government is working towards making the country's higher education system more advanced and research-oriented.

Modi, while inaugurating the new Nalanda University campus here, called upon students to always remain curious and courageous.

"Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. It is not just a renaissance of India's past, but the heritage of many countries are linked to this place," he said.