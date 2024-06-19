Hasina opts for visit to India before going to China in July

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to arrive in New Delhi on a two-day state visit on June 21 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her India visit takes precedence over China trip in July, signalling a shift in Dhaka’s foreign policy.
This will be her second visit in less than a fortnight, as she was here on June 9 for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing in.
She will be India’s first state guest since Modi assumed office for a third time and also her first overseas State visit after she came to power for the fifth time in January this year.
The issues likely to come up for discussion during her meeting with Modi include Dhaka’s plan to develop cross-border Teesta Special Economic Zone, renewing of the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty, supply of essential food items like wheat and onions and management of Mongla Port (which is the second busiest port in Bangladesh after Chittagong and India is considering developing it on the lines of Chabahar in Iran and Sittwe in Myanmar).
China has already made a formal proposal for taking up the $1 billion project to develop the Teesta river and India has raised concerns over security on this as it is a border area. There will be discussions around the deteriorating situation in Myanmar which shares its border with both India and Bangladesh.
This will be Hasina’s third visit to India since September 2023, as she came to Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.
It has been learnt that Hasina will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, shortly after she lands in the national capital. She will be accorded a ceremonial welcome on June 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where she is set to be received by PM Modi.
The two leaders will have delegation level talks later in the day at Hyderabad House. Hasina is expected to go to China on a State visit in July.