Historic hat-trick after 60 yrs: Modi

LUCKNOW: Expressing his gratitude to the people of Varanasi for electing him third time in a row as their representative in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called it a “historic hat-trick” and “unprecedented mandate”, which came through after six decades in the country.
“After winning the elections, I have come to Varanasi. I bow to the people of Kashi, Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga,” PM said. “History has been created as a third consecutive term has been awarded to a sitting government after a gap of 60 years. There are less instances in world when a government is given third term in succession by the people in democratic set-up,” he added.
The PM said the trust reposed in him by the people of Kashi was his only possession. “I extend my gratitude to you for electing your ‘Sevak Modi’ third time in a row and reposing your faith in me after 10 years of governance,” he said while addressing a gathering of farmers and women along with common people in Varanasi.
The PM, who was on a day’s visit to his constituency, stayed back in Kashi. Besides his other engagements, he also participated in the Ganga Aarti in the evening.
Reiterating farmers, youth, women and poor as the four pillars of his growth agenda, Modi said he started his third term with pledge of constructing three crore more houses for the poor and transfer of Rs 20,000 crore in accounts of 9.3 crore beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. It was the biggest direct transfer benefit scheme of the world and around Rs 700 crore was deposited in the accounts of farmers of Varanasi under this scheme so far, added the PM.
Exhorting the agri sector to be prepared for playing a lead role in making India the third largest economy of the world, Modi said it was imperative to ensure that at least one food item of India remained present at each dining table across the globe. The PM said the 2024 victory became possible in a country where youth aspirations were very high and dreams of people were big but to achieve it all they voted for the same government, which was in power for 10 years, to serve them.
“It’s a big victory that became possible due to showing big faith by people in us. It inspires me to work hard day in and day out to take the country to newer heights,” said Modi.
“Over 64 crore voters exercised their franchise, of whom 31 crore were women. The total votes of G7 nations or European Union countries can’t reach close to total number of votes exercised in Lok Sabha polls, while total women votes exercised this time were almost equal to US’s population,” he said. Modi, who also distributed certificates to 30,000 women from self-help groups as Krishi Sakhis, said women had already proved their mettle in many fields.
“Now they have to achieve success in agriculture sector as Krishi Sakhis as well. It will help in achieving the target of making three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’,” said the PM. Modi said, “Agriculture sector will have to play a major role in making India third largest economy. We will have to become self-dependent in production of pulses and oil seeds and increase production of millets by keeping the demands of global markets in view. Focus should remain on increasing agriculture products.”
Mentioning how economic growth of Kashi had benefited the entire Purvanchal region, Modi said the development of journey of Kashi would continue while keeping its heritage and spirituality intact.