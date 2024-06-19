Historic hat-trick after 60 yrs: Modi

The PM said the trust reposed in him by the people of Kashi was his only possession. “I extend my gratitude to you for electing your ‘Sevak Modi’ third time in a row and reposing your faith in me after 10 years of governance,” he said while addressing a gathering of farmers and women along with common people in Varanasi.

The PM, who was on a day’s visit to his constituency, stayed back in Kashi. Besides his other engagements, he also participated in the Ganga Aarti in the evening.

Reiterating farmers, youth, women and poor as the four pillars of his growth agenda, Modi said he started his third term with pledge of constructing three crore more houses for the poor and transfer of Rs 20,000 crore in accounts of 9.3 crore beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. It was the biggest direct transfer benefit scheme of the world and around Rs 700 crore was deposited in the accounts of farmers of Varanasi under this scheme so far, added the PM.