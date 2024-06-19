Key Congress meet to chalk out Assembly poll plan

NEW DELHI: After its impressive show in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is preparing to take the fight to the poll-bound states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The party will begin consultations beginning from next week to strengthen the organisation and chalk out its strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

Announcing the plans, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the top leadership will hold meetings with leaders in Jharkhand on June 24, Maharashtra on 25, Haryana on 26 and J&K on 27.

“Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the upcoming state elections. To kickstart our efforts, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi will hold strategy meetings with senior leaders of the election-bound states,” he wrote.