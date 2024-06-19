Key Congress meet to chalk out Assembly poll plan

NEW DELHI: After its impressive show in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is preparing to take the fight to the poll-bound states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The party will begin consultations beginning from next week to strengthen the organisation and chalk out its strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.
Announcing the plans, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the top leadership will hold meetings with leaders in Jharkhand on June 24, Maharashtra on 25, Haryana on 26 and J&K on 27.
“Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the upcoming state elections. To kickstart our efforts, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi will hold strategy meetings with senior leaders of the election-bound states,” he wrote.
In Jharkhand, the Congress will be looking to ramp up its organisational base as it won only two out of the seven LS seats it contested.
Buoyed by the strong show in Maharashtra and Haryana Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is confident that the INDIA bloc will come to power in both the states. Speaking to this newspaper, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) is confident of winning the assembly polls.
The MVA won 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the Congress emerged as the party with the highest number of seats in the alliance. “The MVA will be working unitedly to take on the Mahayuti alliance,” said Chennithala.
Upbeat about Haryana
In Haryana, where the Congress got five out of the 10 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, the party is upbeat that it will make significant gains in the state elections. The top leadership will hold meetings with Haryana leaders on June 26.