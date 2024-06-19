Mamata meets BJP MP Anant Maharaj setting rumour mill buzzing

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj at Coochbehar raising speculations about his possible switchover to the TMC.

Banerjee visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri to meet victims of the Kanchanjunga Express tragedy before arriving in Cooch Behar. A goods train hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday, killing nine people.

The meeting, seen as politically significant, lasted for around 35 minutes. Upon her arrival at the Chakchaka Palace, Maharaj alias Nagen Roy, welcomed the CM with a traditional scarf and ‘guwa paan’ (betel leaf). Before visiting Roy’s residence, Banerjee offered prayers at the Madan Mohan temple in the district headquarters town.