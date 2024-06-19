NEET row: Aspirant moves court with forged documents, lands in legal soup

LUCKNOW: Amid the alleged irregularities in the recently held NEET, a case of an aspirant seeking legal favours by producing forged documents in court has come to light in Lucknow.
The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition on Tuesday moved by a NEET aspirant Ayushi Patel after it was revealed that she had submitted forged documents to support her petition accusing the NTA of failing to declare her result.
The petitioner, in her plea, had also claimed that the NTA had told her that her result could not be declared as her OMR sheet was torn.
Dismissing the petition, the vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of Allahabad High Court observed that "it was a sorry state of affairs" that the petitioner submitted forged and fictitious documents to seek legal favours.
Significantly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) made its intention to take legal action against the aspirant clear to the court. Justice Chauhan said that he could not restrain the competent authority from moving ahead with legal proceedings against the petitioner.
Interestingly, initially, the petitioner had claimed that she had received a communication from the NTA telling her that her result could not be declared as her OMR sheet was found torn. In this regard, Ayushi made several claims against the NTA in a video clip which she shared on social media.
Subsequently, she moved Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court seeking the manual checking of her OMR sheet along with a thorough probe against the NTA. The petitioner also urged the court to get the ongoing counselling process stopped till her case was decided.
The court took up the matter on June 12, and issued directives to the NTA to produce original documents of the petitioner so that her claim could be verified.
In compliance with the order, NTA's Deputy Director Sandeep Sharma presented the original documents of the student along with an affidavit. After witnessing the documents, the petitioner's lawyer himself said that nothing was left to argue in the matter as all the documents presented by the petitioner were forged and fictitious. Ayushi Patel's lawyer then urged the court to allow her to withdraw the petition.
The NTA debunked Ayushi Patel's accusation by producing her original OMR sheet which was intact and not damaged or torn.
The NTA told the court that the decision to take legal action against the petitioner was already taken by the agency. The court said that the petitioner had submitted forged documents and in such a situation it could not stop the NTA from taking legal action against her.