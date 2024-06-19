NEET row: Aspirant moves court with forged documents, lands in legal soup

LUCKNOW: Amid the alleged irregularities in the recently held NEET, a case of an aspirant seeking legal favours by producing forged documents in court has come to light in Lucknow.

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition on Tuesday moved by a NEET aspirant Ayushi Patel after it was revealed that she had submitted forged documents to support her petition accusing the NTA of failing to declare her result.

The petitioner, in her plea, had also claimed that the NTA had told her that her result could not be declared as her OMR sheet was torn.

Dismissing the petition, the vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of Allahabad High Court observed that "it was a sorry state of affairs" that the petitioner submitted forged and fictitious documents to seek legal favours.

Significantly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) made its intention to take legal action against the aspirant clear to the court. Justice Chauhan said that he could not restrain the competent authority from moving ahead with legal proceedings against the petitioner.