Congress forms panels to take stock of MP, Delhi, Karnataka & Telangana results

NEW DELHI: Weeks after the Lok Sabha election results, the Congress on Wednesday constituted six fact-finding committees to assess the party’s poor performance in states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Telangana. The panels will identify the reasons and suggest corrective measures.
In a resolution adopted during the Working Committee meeting on June 8, the party acknowledged its poor performance in some states and called for urgent steps to revamp the organisation in those states.
The three-member committee for the Congress-ruled Telangana includes PJ Kurien, Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh. While the Congress was expecting a better show in Telangana, it managed to get only 8 seats out of 17 Lok Sabha seats.
After the results, CM Revanth Reddy had said that the party lost because of the nexus between the BRS and BJP.
In Congress- ruled Karnataka, where it performed below expectation, the party has appointed senior leader Madhusudan Mistry, Gaurav Gogoi and Hibi Eden.
Though it was expecting a double digit tally, the Congress had to contend with nine out of the 28 LS seats in Karnataka. During a review meeting last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked state leaders to stay in touch with people in their constituencies. The top leadership believes that the BJP and the JD(S) alliance also hurt the party’s prospects.
In Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, PL Punia and Rajani Patil will lead the committee.
In Odisha, where it faced a near decimation in assembly and general polls, Ajay Maken and Tariq Anwar will evaluate the reasons for its debacle. The Chhattisgarh committee comprises Veerappa Moily and Harish Chowdhury, while Prithviraj Chavan, Saptagiri Ulaka and Jignesh Mewani are in charge of the team for Madhya Pradesh.
The CWC resolution said, “The CWC would be failing in its duty if it did not take note of the disappointing performance of the Indian National Congress in some states in the midst of its overall revival and rejuvenation. Urgent steps should and will be taken to address the shortcomings.”