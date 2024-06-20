Congress forms panels to take stock of MP, Delhi, Karnataka & Telangana results

NEW DELHI: Weeks after the Lok Sabha election results, the Congress on Wednesday constituted six fact-finding committees to assess the party’s poor performance in states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Telangana. The panels will identify the reasons and suggest corrective measures.

In a resolution adopted during the Working Committee meeting on June 8, the party acknowledged its poor performance in some states and called for urgent steps to revamp the organisation in those states.

The three-member committee for the Congress-ruled Telangana includes PJ Kurien, Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh. While the Congress was expecting a better show in Telangana, it managed to get only 8 seats out of 17 Lok Sabha seats.