U.S. team meets Dalai Lama, China protests

NEW DELHI: AMID warnings from China, a bipartisan US Congressional delegation met the Dalai Lama and officials of the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala on Wednesday. The delegation, led by US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul and comprising ex-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, assured the spiritual leader of US support for full autonomy for Tibet.

McCaul said Beijing’s claim that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times is false.

Lashing out at Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pelosi said the Dalai Lama will live long and his legacy forever. “But you, the President of China, will be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything,” she said.

The visit follows passage of the Resolve Tibet Act by the US Congress, which urges Beijing to re-engage with Tibetan leaders. The Dalai Lama will fly to the US this week for his knee surgery.