Biren Singh sniffs solution as Modi 3.0 accords 'top priority' to peace in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is optimistic about a solution to the ethnic conflict within the next two to three months.
Talking to the media in Imphal on the sidelines of the International Day of Yoga on Friday, he said the Narendra Modi 3.0 government was according top priority to the strife-torn state for peace.
“The third government under Modiji has accorded top priority to Manipur to bring peace. Accordingly, the Union home minister (Amit Shah) had convened a high-level security meeting with all agencies. An action plan will definitely come up. I hope that there will be some solution within two to three months,” Singh said.
According to him, the incidents of violence have reduced drastically and a large part of the state has remained peaceful.
“The violence broke out 14 months ago. I calculated yesterday and found that the incidents took place in six to seven months. It means another seven to eight months were peaceful,” Singh said.
He said schools and business establishments were open everywhere barring some pockets. He said some “small incidents” had occurred in Jiribam and elsewhere due to the lack of security personnel.
He was hopeful that the situation would now improve as the forces, which had left the state for election duties, returned and have been deployed to the vulnerable areas.
Located in Manipur’s westernmost periphery bordering Assam’s Cachar district, Jiribam has a mixed population of Meiteis, Kuki-Zo tribals, Nagas and various other communities. It was unaffected by the ethnic violence in the past year until trouble breaking out here in the first week of June after the killing of a 59-year-old man from the Meitei community. There were a series of incidents of arson, affecting both warring Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
Singh identified the influx of illegal migrants and smuggling of drugs as the root cause of the conflict.
“Day before yesterday, the Indian representative at the United Nations Security Council clearly defined that the unrest in the Northeast India is due to the problems of influx and drugs which come from outside. This indicates the root cause of the present crisis,” Singh said.
The ethnic conflict in Manipur, which broke out on May 3 last year, left at least 219 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced. The state is still ethnically partitioned.