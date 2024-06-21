Biren Singh sniffs solution as Modi 3.0 accords 'top priority' to peace in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is optimistic about a solution to the ethnic conflict within the next two to three months.

Talking to the media in Imphal on the sidelines of the International Day of Yoga on Friday, he said the Narendra Modi 3.0 government was according top priority to the strife-torn state for peace.

“The third government under Modiji has accorded top priority to Manipur to bring peace. Accordingly, the Union home minister (Amit Shah) had convened a high-level security meeting with all agencies. An action plan will definitely come up. I hope that there will be some solution within two to three months,” Singh said.

According to him, the incidents of violence have reduced drastically and a large part of the state has remained peaceful.

“The violence broke out 14 months ago. I calculated yesterday and found that the incidents took place in six to seven months. It means another seven to eight months were peaceful,” Singh said.