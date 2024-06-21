Indian Railways ensuring safety at level crossings with infra upgrades

Indian Railways is waging an unprecedented war against one of the biggest threats to rail safety — level crossings. Through an astounding nationwide project, the Railways aims to construct a staggering three Road Overbridges (ROBs) or Road Underbridges (RUBs) every single day. This massive infrastructure overhaul tackles head-on the notorious dangers of level crossings that have plagued the rail network for decades.

A decade ago, the statistics were nothing short of alarming. Between 2004 and 2014, a staggering 596 accidents occurred at level crossings across India, resulting in a horrifying 1,439 fatalities. But a transformation has been set in motion. In the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, not a single accident was reported at level crossings — a monumental zero fatality rate achieved through the Railways’ robust drive to eliminate these perilous intersections.

The first phase saw all unmanned level crossings being converted to manned ones, immediately enhancing safety vigil. From 2019 to 2023, this proactive measure restricted level crossing accidents to just four incidents with nine fatalities. Compare that to the 1,439 lives lost in the preceding decade and the impact is undeniable.

But Indian Railways has an even bigger vision — to entirely eradicate level crossings themselves through an unprecedented nation-building effort. Within just one year, a whopping 1,078 ROBs and RUBs will be constructed, paving the way for seamless segregation of rail and road traffic at these conflict points. This is merely the start. Ultimately, 17,083 such crossings across the vast Indian Railways network will be eliminated in the years ahead.