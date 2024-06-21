'Infighting, overconfidence, and complacency': What led to BJP’s defeat in UP

LUCKNOW: An unfounded, misplaced element of overconfidence, total lack of coordination among different wings of the party, including the candidates, sitting MLAs of their respective constituencies, and BJP cadre and complacency have emerged as some of the prominent reasons in the initial fact-finding endeavour undertaken by the UP BJP, seeking an explanation for the dismal show of the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in UP.

The state leadership of the ruling party had set up 40 ‘two-member’ teams, which are visiting two Lok Sabha constituencies each to ascertain the reasons for BJP’s dismal performance. Notably, BJP and its allies performed much below expectations, winning just 36 of 80 LS seats in UP, while the main opposition Samajwadi Party took a formidable jump of 32 seats, increasing its tally from five in 2019 to 37 in 2024.

At the same time, Congress, the other partner of the INDIA bloc, improved its tally from one in 2019 to six in 2024, reclaiming its bastion of Amethi and retaining Rae Bareli.