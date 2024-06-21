'Infighting, overconfidence, and complacency': What led to BJP’s defeat in UP

LUCKNOW: An unfounded, misplaced element of overconfidence, total lack of coordination among different wings of the party, including the candidates, sitting MLAs of their respective constituencies, and BJP cadre and complacency have emerged as some of the prominent reasons in the initial fact-finding endeavour undertaken by the UP BJP, seeking an explanation for the dismal show of the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in UP.
The state leadership of the ruling party had set up 40 ‘two-member’ teams, which are visiting two Lok Sabha constituencies each to ascertain the reasons for BJP’s dismal performance. Notably, BJP and its allies performed much below expectations, winning just 36 of 80 LS seats in UP, while the main opposition Samajwadi Party took a formidable jump of 32 seats, increasing its tally from five in 2019 to 37 in 2024.
At the same time, Congress, the other partner of the INDIA bloc, improved its tally from one in 2019 to six in 2024, reclaiming its bastion of Amethi and retaining Rae Bareli.
However, during the fact-finding exercise, the feedback collected so far by the BJP teams has come as an eye-opener for the leadership. In fact, in many places, including Saharanpur and Faizabad, the verbal duel among the party workers, candidates, and sitting MLAs in front of the fact-finding team revealed the reality that culminated in the crushing defeat of the party in UP. This infighting led the BJP to fall short of its “Mission 80” and led to around 8 per cent of the non-Yadav OBC vote share drifting away from the party, which they had been supporting since 2014.
In Saharanpur, BJP candidate Raghav Lakhanpal accused one state minister and some party workers of acting against party interests, which led to his defeat by Imran Masood of Congress by a margin of 64,000 votes. The spat between Raghav Lakhanpal and Yogi cabinet’s junior minister and Deoband MLA Brijesh Singh during the meeting revealed the lack of coordination in various wings of BJP as an organisation.
BJP General Secretary G.L. Shukla and Hardoi MLA Ashish Singh had been sent to Saharanpur to take feedback on the possible reasons for Lakhanpal’s defeat. Even when Shukla and others were waiting for everyone to settle down, supporters of Lakhanpal and Brijesh Singh started shouting slogans against each other.
However, the senior party leaders present in the meeting pacified both groups, following which the meeting began. Despite his loss, Lakhanpal had taken the lead from the Deoband Assembly segment represented by Brijesh Singh. Similar scenes were witnessed, and similar feedback was received by fact-finding teams in various constituencies.
The common refrain of almost all the defeated candidates was the lack of support from the sitting MLAs. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury had led the fact-finding team to Faizabad.
Another feedback says that the party workers across the state lacked the zeal to work on the ground due to various reasons, such as a lack of communication between the state leadership and the ground workers. This led the workers to feel left out, as despite giving their blood and sweat for the party for years, they have not been able to get their genuine work done at the tehsil and the thana levels.
Another common refrain was ‘overconfidence' and pervasive complacency among candidates and state leadership, who believed they would sail through as it was an election for the Prime Minister and ‘Brand Modi’ would give a third term to Narendra Modi. This notion led the candidates and senior leadership to ignore the feedback from ground workers.
The observers have been tasked to meet district-level office-bearers, MLAs, and sector-level office-bearers, and collect their feedback. They have also been tasked to ascertain whether the Lok Sabha 'sanchalan samitis' formed in each Lok Sabha constituency worked as per plan or not.
Meanwhile, huge irregularities in the voter list, which had plenty of names missing, and the ‘fake narrative of save constitution and save reservation’ peddled by the opposition have also emerged as big reasons for BJP’s poor show.
Even though the last date to submit the reports was June 20, sources said the date will have to be extended as many observers have not been able to complete the process and prepare a report so far.