Student bodies take to the streets, several detained

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of students from different outfits staged protests outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the education ministry office on Thursday over alleged NEET irregularities and the cancellation of UGC-NET.

The student bodies claimed that over a hundred protesters were detained by the police. Visuals from the scene shared on social media showed students allegedly being dragged and shoved into buses by the police. Police denied they manhandled anyone.

Members of SFI, AISA, Democratic Students’ Front (DSF), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), and Congress-affiliated NSUI participated in the protest. RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also staged protest on Delhi University’s north campus and the Jawaharlal Nehru University. They burned an effigy of the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding probe into the matter.