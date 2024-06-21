Student bodies take to the streets, several detained

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of students from different outfits staged protests outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the education ministry office on Thursday over alleged NEET irregularities and the cancellation of UGC-NET.
The student bodies claimed that over a hundred protesters were detained by the police. Visuals from the scene shared on social media showed students allegedly being dragged and shoved into buses by the police. Police denied they manhandled anyone.
Members of SFI, AISA, Democratic Students’ Front (DSF), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), and Congress-affiliated NSUI participated in the protest. RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also staged protest on Delhi University’s north campus and the Jawaharlal Nehru University. They burned an effigy of the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding probe into the matter.
Protesters outside the education ministry and Pradhan’s residence demanded a ban on the NTA. During the protest, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary flung a bag full of counterfeit currency in the air in a symbolic act of corruption and demanded an urgent probe into the matter.
“Female students were heckled and manhandled brutally,” said the SFI. A police officer, however, said, “No one was assaulted. They had not taken the permission to protest in the high security area, which remains under section 144. They were released late evening.”
“Now UGC NET has been cancelled due to paper leak... NTA has failed students time and again. We demand a complete scrapping of NTA,” AISA unit of JNU said. The outfits also demanded Pradhan’s resignation.