American passenger dies while waiting in Dehradun airport lounge for Delhi-bound flight

DEHRADUN: After obtaining a boarding pass and undergoing security checks at Dehradun airport to travel to Delhi on Friday, an American citizen died while waiting in the boarding lounge to board the airplane.

The police, in the preliminary investigation, have learned from airport authorities that on Friday afternoon, two American citizens, Craig Scott Hawkins, aged 66, a resident of California and his friend Stephen John Balkan, were scheduled to board Vistara Airlines flight UK-618 at 15:20 from Dehradun airport to Delhi.

According to sources, after a security check, both proceeded towards the boarding gate number 2 and sat waiting for boarding time around 13:37. Craig Scott Hawkins was sitting as if he had been sleeping for almost an hour, and no abnormality or movement was observed. When his friend tried to wake him up around 14:30, he was shocked and surprised to see that Craig was completely unconscious.

Unconscious Craig was immediately taken to the nearby Himalayan Hospital by AAI ambulance for immediate treatment, where the doctor declared him dead.

When contacted by TNIE, Jolly Grant Airport Director Prabhakar Mishra disclosed that Dehradun Airport lacks a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) facility. In In cases of emergencies, the airport depends on a nearby medical centre for assistance. CPR is a crucial life-saving procedure administered when an individual's breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

It is noteworthy that with the number of passengers crossing 1.5 million in a year at Dehradun Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Delhi has recently upgraded Jolly Grant Airport. More than 4000 passengers are flying daily from Dehradun Airport. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has upgraded Jolly Grant Airport (Dehradun Airport) from level three to level two.