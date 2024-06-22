'Entire Delhi bowing down', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son; '...make him PM', retorts Digvijaya

BHOPAL: Enthused by his father's landslide Lok Sabha election victory and entry into the Union cabinet, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, claimed that "Delhi is bowing" to the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

“I’ve just returned after staying in Delhi. Earlier, our leader (Chouhan) was quite popular as the CM. But I don’t know why it seems that he became more popular when he was not the CM. But now, after the colossal win, the entire Delhi is 'natmastak' (bowing), respecting and recognising him,” Kartikey said while addressing a meeting of BJP workers and people in the Budhni assembly constituency of Sehore district on Friday.

“But not just in Delhi; from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, our leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being counted among the biggest leaders now,” he added while speaking in his father’s pocket borough.