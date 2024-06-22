'Entire Delhi bowing down', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son; '...make him PM', retorts Digvijaya

BHOPAL: Enthused by his father's landslide Lok Sabha election victory and entry into the Union cabinet, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, claimed that "Delhi is bowing" to the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.
“I’ve just returned after staying in Delhi. Earlier, our leader (Chouhan) was quite popular as the CM. But I don’t know why it seems that he became more popular when he was not the CM. But now, after the colossal win, the entire Delhi is 'natmastak' (bowing), respecting and recognising him,” Kartikey said while addressing a meeting of BJP workers and people in the Budhni assembly constituency of Sehore district on Friday.
“But not just in Delhi; from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, our leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being counted among the biggest leaders now,” he added while speaking in his father’s pocket borough.
While lauding the overwhelming support of the voters of Budhni at the meeting, Kartikey further said, “This has been possible only due to the support of our people here in Budhni.”
Meanwhile, the junior Chouhan's comment was enough for the opposition Congress to question, “Is Kartikey trying to project his father as a bigger national leader than PM Narendra Modi?”
Reacting to his remark, four-time Congress MLA and state leader of the opposition, Umang Singhar, said, “It seems that Kartikey Singh Chouhan wants to project his father as a bigger national leader than PM Narendra Modi.”
Former MP CM and Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh also weighed in, saying: “If Shivraj’s popularity truly extends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, then BJP leaders nationally should acknowledge this and consider promoting Shivraj as the country’s PM.”
Notably, the only time Shivraj Singh Chouhan lost a major poll in his nearly three-and-a-half-decade-long career was in 2003, when then CM Digvijaya Singh defeated Chouhan by over 21,000 votes from the Raghogarh assembly seat.
Shivraj won the Vidisha seat of central MP by a gargantuan 8.20 lakh votes in the recent general elections. He subsequently made his debut in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet as the country's agriculture minister at the age of 65.
Just a few days ago, Chouhan quit his Vidhan Sabha membership, resigning from his home constituency of Budhni, where he has won six times. This has necessitated a by-election to the seat, but the ECI is yet to announce the date of the by-election to the seat, which is a part of Chouhan’s Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.
An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania in the US, Kartikey Singh Chouhan is being seen among the frontrunners as a probable BJP candidate from the Budhni seat, even as the BJP national leadership is largely averse to furthering family politics.
However, Chouhan Jr isn’t new to politics, as it was he who largely managed his father’s election in Budhni in the 2023 assembly polls. In the assembly by-elections to 20 odd seats of MP in November 2020, Kartikey had actively campaigned for the party candidates.