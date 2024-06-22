NEET-UG 2024: Kingpin of paper leak at large as BJP, RJD spar over another accused

NEW DELHI/PATNA : The Supreme Court has refused to defer the counselling date, which is to kickstart on July 6, of the NEET-UG 2024 exam, after noting that it is not an “open and shut” process.

The apex court issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA), Centre and others seeking their replies after hearing a petition seeking cancellation of the exam over the alleged irregularities.

The NTA, under fire over the lapses in the conduct of NEET and UGC-NET, is gearing up to conduct on Sunday a retest for the medical entrance exam for 1,563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to make up for the loss of time at six centres.

On the political front, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday alleged that an attempt was being made to protect the kingpins in the paper leak case.

Demanding immediate cancellation of NEET-UG 2024, Tejashwi said: “The Deputy CM can summon my PA or PS, interrogate him and arrest him if guilty, where is the problem?” asked Tejashwi.

The RJD also shared a photo of another accused, Amit Anand, with deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary.