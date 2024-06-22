Porsche Crash: Bail to Pune teen accused builder father

MUMBAI: The Pune sessions court on Friday granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father of a teenager who allegedly ran his Porsche over two IT engineers and killed them in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

Vishal, the owner of realty firm Brahma Group, was granted bail in a case where he was booked under section under 75 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) for “failing to do his duty as a guardian.” He was arrested on May 21 from Aurangabad.

Advocate Prashant Patil said his client would continue to cooperate in the police probe. “It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the court,” Patil said.

The father of the accused teenager is in police custody in the manipulation of blood samples. The teenager’s grandfather is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver to force him to take responsibility for the crime on behalf of his minor grandson.

Two IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa hailing from Madhya Pradesh were riding a bike and died on the night of May 19 after a Porsche luxury car allegedly driven by the minor accused ploughed into them.