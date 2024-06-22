UP government gags employees from engaging on media platforms without permission

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government issued a circular adding a new set of norms for state employees in connection with their engagement on media platforms, sparking a reaction from officers.

The circular issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Appointment and Personnel, Devesh Chaturvedi, on Wednesday, bars state employees from talking, posting or writing on government decisions on social media, print, electronic, digital or even broadcast media like radio without prior permission.

“The circular is an extension of the existing rules making it mandatory for the state government employees to seek prior official permission before engaging in any form of writing on print, digital media, telecast or broadcast media,” says an officer of the same department.

However, the move is being seen as a significant policy shift by the existing dispensation, executed with an intent to regulate the flow of information from government sources.

The circular mentions Section 3 (2) of the UP Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1956, saying that “every government employee will conduct himself according to trending specific and implicit government orders issued to regulate their behaviour and conduct.”

New provisions have been introduced with regard to newspapers and radio and criticism of the government, says a junior officer in the appointment and personnel department.

“Anyone found to be flouting the norms or even leaking crucial information from government circulars would attract strict action,” adds another officer.