Priyanka Gandhi criticizes Modi government over exam irregularities

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday criticized the Narendra Modi government over alleged irregularities in national competitive exams, including NEET-UG, claiming it has handed over the entire education system to the "mafia" and the "corrupt".
Her remarks came a day after the Union Education Ministry set up a panel to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the body responsible for conducting these exams – and to recommend reforms. The Centre also replaced the agency's Director General, Subodh Singh, and handed over the investigation into the irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi stated that the NEET-UG question paper was "leaked" and that the NEET-PG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-NET exams were "cancelled".
"This is the condition of some of the biggest examinations in the country today. Under the BJP's rule, the entire education system has been handed over to the mafia and the corrupt," the Congress leader wrote in Hindi.
She criticized the government for its "political stubbornness and arrogance" in entrusting the country's education and the future of children to "greedy and sycophantic incompetent people," which she claimed has led to paper leaks, exam cancellations, and the degradation of education standards on campuses.
"The situation has become such that the BJP government cannot even conduct one examination in a fair manner," Priyanka Gandhi alleged. "Today, the BJP government has become the single biggest hurdle for the future of the youth. The capable youth of the country are wasting their precious time and energy fighting the corruption of the BJP, and the helpless Modi ji is just being a spectator," she added.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG, which is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses, was scheduled to be held on June 23 but was postponed as a "precautionary measure" following recent allegations regarding the integrity of some competitive exams, including the NEET-Undergraduate (UG).
The NTA announced on Friday the postponement of the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET), citing unavoidable circumstances and logistical issues. This followed the cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) within 24 hours of its conduct, due to concerns over the integrity of the exam. The NEET irregularities are currently before the Supreme Court.