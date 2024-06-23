Priyanka Gandhi criticizes Modi government over exam irregularities

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday criticized the Narendra Modi government over alleged irregularities in national competitive exams, including NEET-UG, claiming it has handed over the entire education system to the "mafia" and the "corrupt".

Her remarks came a day after the Union Education Ministry set up a panel to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the body responsible for conducting these exams – and to recommend reforms. The Centre also replaced the agency's Director General, Subodh Singh, and handed over the investigation into the irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi stated that the NEET-UG question paper was "leaked" and that the NEET-PG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-NET exams were "cancelled".

"This is the condition of some of the biggest examinations in the country today. Under the BJP's rule, the entire education system has been handed over to the mafia and the corrupt," the Congress leader wrote in Hindi.

She criticized the government for its "political stubbornness and arrogance" in entrusting the country's education and the future of children to "greedy and sycophantic incompetent people," which she claimed has led to paper leaks, exam cancellations, and the degradation of education standards on campuses.