Ahead of first LS session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength

NEW DELHI: INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Parliament complex on Monday for a show of strength as they marched to the Lok Sabha together on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha raising slogans to "save Constitution".

Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's TR Baalu, assembled at the spot where the Gandhi statue once stood in the Parliament complex. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the MPs for the show of strength.

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, they raised slogans such as "long live Constitution", "we will save Constitution", and "save our democracy".