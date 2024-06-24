Ahmedabad Diary | Won’t forgive those who caused trouble: BJP MP

Amid ever-escalating tensions among Gujarat BJP leaders, BJP MLA Bhagwan Barde recently organized a felicitation event at Prachi in the Junagadh district. BJP MP Rajesh Chudasma issued a grim warning directed at his ‘adversaries’;”I will not forgive those who have caused me trouble over the past five years,” the parliamentarian snarled. Chudasma also hit out at the protesters, asserting, “Regardless of BJP’s actions, I will ensure that those who have wronged me during these five years face consequences.” Tensions arose when the saffron party nominated Rajesh Chudasma as the Lok Sabha candidate from the Junagadh seat, prompting significant dissent.

BJP-backed candidates snubbed in local polls

The internal strife among Gujarat BJP leaders has indeed reached its zenith. Recent tensions arose when the BJP-endorsed candidates suffered defeats in the Jambusar agro-produce market committee elections in Gujarat. The widely-discussed polls saw Vanrajsinh Mori, son of former minister Chhatrasinh Mori, contesting and defeating BJP’s champion Bhupendrasinh Rathore for the chairman post of ‘Jambusar Khatiwadi Utpann Bazar Samiti’ in Bharuch district. Rathore, supported by the saffron party, secured only 4 votes while Mori clinched victory with 15 votes.

SIT report on Rajkot fire: Gujarat CM meets PM

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Delhi on Saturday following the submission of the SIT report on the Rajkot game zone fire tragedy. He held a meeting with the Prime Minister, which reportedly lasted over an hour according to sources. Patel shared a photo of the meeting on his official social media handle, which showed him holding a folder with tagged papers. This sparked speculation among political commentators in Gujarat who suggested that the discussions may have included the course of action against corrupt officials linked to the game-zone fire that claimed 27 lives, mostly children, and the alleged 2,000 crore land issue’ in Surat.

