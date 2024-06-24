BJP, allies prepare to fight Opposition onslaught on NEET

NEW DELHI: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha starting Monday with 543 newly elected members is likely to be stormy. The ruling BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are geared to counter the Opposition in the aftermath of alleged anomalies in the NEET-UG exams. The session will continue till July 3.

The BJP is learnt to have armed itself with facts on action taken against those responsible for the anomalies and the government commitment to probe the episode by CBI.

“We know the stage is set for a showdown between the ruling coalition and the Opposition led by the Congress under the banner of INDIA bloc. We will expose the Opposition on various issues such as corruption and the recent hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu,” said a senior BJP legislator.