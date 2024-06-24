BJP, allies prepare to fight Opposition onslaught on NEET

NEW DELHI: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha starting Monday with 543 newly elected members is likely to be stormy. The ruling BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are geared to counter the Opposition in the aftermath of alleged anomalies in the NEET-UG exams. The session will continue till July 3.
The BJP is learnt to have armed itself with facts on action taken against those responsible for the anomalies and the government commitment to probe the episode by CBI.
“We know the stage is set for a showdown between the ruling coalition and the Opposition led by the Congress under the banner of INDIA bloc. We will expose the Opposition on various issues such as corruption and the recent hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu,” said a senior BJP legislator.
The focal point of the BJP strategy will be to counter the allegation related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and “political manipulation” of the INDIA bloc. A senior BJP MP said the Opposition was trying to politicise the issue for electoral gains. “We are prepared to reject the false narrative surrounding NEET,” said the MP.
The BJP-led NDA plans to highlight the recent hooch tragedy in DMK-led Tamil Nadu. Over 50 people have been killed due to consumption of illicit liquor. “We will not let Congress and its allies evade accountability for their silence on the tragedy. This negligence will be exposed,” said a newly elected BJP MP from south India, underscoring the coalition’s determination to hold the Opposition accountable for their selective outrage.
NDA to target DMK, TMC
The BJP-led NDA will seek to nail the DMK government over the recent hooch tragedy and post-poll violence in West Bengal. “We won’t let INDIA bloc escape accountability in the hooch tragedy. We’ll also take the ruling TMC to task for failing to curb violence in several parts of Bengal in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha polls,” said a BJP MP.