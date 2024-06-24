Border village to vote for first time

DEHRADUN: The Bhotia tribe, residing in Mana, the first village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district near the international border, is all set to vote in their native village for the first time since the formation of the state in the year 2000. The introduction of Electronic Voting Machine for the first time in the village has aroused enthusiasm among the people.

A total of 3,834 voters from Niti Valley and Mana are gearing up to participate in the upcoming Badrinath Assembly by-election to due on July 10.

Mana village is located at an altitude of 3,200 metres at the northern end of National Highway-7. Mana is only 25km from the Tibet border. Around 3km away lies the Hindu pilgrimage site of Badrinath.

Election office sources said out of 3,834 voters, 220 live in Nitigaon, 824 in Mana, 599 in Malari, 210 in Kailashpur, 836 in Gamshali, 393 in Jhelum, 243 in Kosha, 368 in Dronagiri and 141 in Jumma.