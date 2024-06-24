NEET-UG row: Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat demands Pradhan's resignation

VIJAYAPURA: Holding Union Human Resources Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responsible for the complete mess created in the NEET and NET exams in the country, the members of Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat have demanded the sacking of the minister from the important post that deals with the vital education sector of India.
In a memorandum submitted to the President of India through the District Administration on Monday, the students' organization said that the minister has completely failed to discharge his duties properly.
The release stated that the botched-up results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for NEET and reports of the leaking of question papers for NET have put the careers of thousands of students on the line.
“Because of the botched-up results, numerous students in the country are suffering mental agony. Students who were supposed to be preparing for their future courses after the NEET results are worried about their future. Similarly, the reports of the leakage of question papers for NET have also affected the morale of the students adversely,” the release said.
“All these problems have been created by NTA’s complete mismanagement. Since the NTA comes under the Human Resources Ministry, therefore, the minister must be sacked as he has failed in his duties in ensuring impartial, free, fair, and transparent exams in the country,” the release further read.
The release added that after the reports of messed-up NEET results, the minister first refused to acknowledge and admit the blunder. It was only after pressure from various quarters that the minister admitted to lapses.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also took a serious note and lambasted the NTA for its gross mistakes that have played with the lives of thousands of students.
Considering all these factors, the government must sack the minister from his post immediately, the release said.
Advocating the need for giving authority to the states to conduct their own entrance tests, the release said that the state government should have the power to conduct tests for higher courses such as medicine.
District Convenor Akshay Kumar Ajmani, office bearers Yuvaraj, Mahantesh, Akash, and others were present.