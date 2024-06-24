NEET-UG row: Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat demands Pradhan's resignation

VIJAYAPURA: Holding Union Human Resources Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responsible for the complete mess created in the NEET and NET exams in the country, the members of Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat have demanded the sacking of the minister from the important post that deals with the vital education sector of India.

In a memorandum submitted to the President of India through the District Administration on Monday, the students' organization said that the minister has completely failed to discharge his duties properly.

The release stated that the botched-up results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for NEET and reports of the leaking of question papers for NET have put the careers of thousands of students on the line.