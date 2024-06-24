IMD issues red alert for parts of Gujarat; very heavy rain expected until June 28

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several coastal districts in Gujarat, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains on Monday. The bulletin anticipates intense rainfall across various districts over the next five days, from June 24 to 28, with the rest of the state expected to receive light to moderate rain.

IMD issued red alert for Valsad, Jamnagar, Dwarka, as well as Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. An Orange Alert has been issued for Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Diu, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, and Dang. Meanwhile, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Rajkot, Porbandar, and Botad are under a yellow warning for heavy rain until the morning of June 25.

On Monday, heavy rains inundated Jamnagar district, causing significant disruption. A school bus became stranded when the local bridge in Mulia village of Kalavad taluka in Jamnagar was washed away.

Due to the quick actions of the villagers and the sarpanch of Mulia village, the school children and bus occupants were safely transported across the bridge, as the water flow was not dangerously high. For the second consecutive day, the river in Mulia village has flooded the rural areas of Kalavad city and taluka. The vigilant sarpanch and villagers prevented the bus from crossing the swollen river, ensuring the safety of all on board.

On Sunday, in South Gujarat's Jhagadia taluka, one person lost his life after being struck by a falling tree. In a separate incident, a tree collapsed, seriously injuring two men. The injured, Deepak Revadas Vasava and Ramesh Ishwar Vasava were transported to the hospital via the 108 ambulance service.

Sadly, Ramesh Vasava, 50, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Deepak Vasava remains under medical care.

According to unofficial data, 130 talukas in Gujarat received rainfall over the past 24 hours. Mendarda recorded the highest rainfall at three and a half inches. Khambhaliya received three inches, while Sankheda and Talala each saw two and a half inches. Botad, Palitana, Lodhika, and Savarkundla each received two inches of rain. Additionally, Tankara, Walia, Bodeli, Mangrol, Netrang, Malia Hatina, Paddhari, Chuda, Jetpur-Pavi, and Kwant each recorded one and a half inches of rainfall.