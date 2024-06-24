'Undeclared emergency in last 10 years', Kharge slams PM Modi

While Modi spoke about the need for consensus in his speech, Kharge said the opposition and the INDIA alliance want consensus in Parliament. “We will keep raising the voice of the people in the House, on the streets, and before everyone,” he asserted.

Referring to the contentious issue of irregularities in the NEET exams, Kharge said the nation hoped that Modi would say something about important issues.

“He will show some sympathy towards the youth regarding the paper leak in NEET and other recruitment examinations, but he did not take any responsibility for the massive rigging and corruption of his government,” he said.

Kharge also targeted the PM for not addressing grave issues such as railway safety and conflict-ridden Manipur in his speech.

“Modi ji also remained silent about the recent train accident in West Bengal and utter mismanagement of the Railways.

“Manipur has been in the grip of violence for the last 13 months, but Modi ji did not bother to visit the state nor did he express any concern about the fresh violence in his speech today,” said Kharge.

Taking a swipe at the PM for the inordinate delay in conducting the decadal census, Kharge said, “Modi government has kept the next census pending for a long time, PM Modi was completely silent even on the caste census. Then you are advising the Opposition,” he added.

“Be it the floods in Assam and the Northeast, the backbreaking price rise, the historic fall of the Rupee, or be it the Exit Poll-Stock Market scam, Modi ji is mum,” he wrote.