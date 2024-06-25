Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Kota MP Om Birla on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid indications that he will again be the ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post.

Several NDA sources said Birla is likely to be their candidate for the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The opposition, sources said, may not name its own candidate, letting the NDA nominee to get elected unopposed.

There is a view that the opposition may get the Deputy Speaker's position By retaining the Kota seat in Rajasthan, Birla has become the first presiding officer to be re-elected to the Lower House in the last 20 years.