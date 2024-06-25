Congress observes 'Rajkot bandh' to mark one month of TRP game zone fire

AHMEDABAD: The main markets in Rajkot appeared deserted, with numerous establishments remaining closed on Tuesday as the city observed a bandh to mark one month since the tragic fire at a game zone that claimed 27 lives, including children.

In support of the 'Rajkot bandh' called by the opposition Congress, schools, colleges, tuition centres, gold and jewellery markets, and other commercial establishments were shut.

The bandh aimed to demand higher compensation for the families of the deceased, justice for the victims' families, and a thorough investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the state government.

Several commercial associations backed the Congress' bandh call by announcing the closure of their businesses for the day.

Police personnel were deployed across various locations in the city, and patrolling was intensified to prevent any untoward incidents as part of the security arrangements.