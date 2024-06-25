Jaipur Diary | Whisper of IAS reshuffle gains currency in Jaipur

The corridors of power in Rajasthan are abuzz with whispers of an imminent bureaucratic shake-up. Sources revealed that ten top IAS officers, currently holding key positions appointed during the Ashok Gehlot government, might soon find themselves packing their bags. Insiders suggest that the transfer list was all set to drop right after the LS election results on June 4. However, it has hit a snag on the desks of none other than the CM and the Chief Secretary. This is reportedly a first in Rajasthan’s bureaucratic history – a change of government, and yet, six months later, the same officers appointed by the previous regime are still in control.

Even goats are getting fancy health cards

In a unique initiative, goats in Banswara are set to receive their very own health cards for all their medical needs. These cards will contain details such as vaccination records, seasonal diet plans, food quantities, and complete care routines. Farmers will know exactly what their goats need and when. Additionally, veterinary doctors can easily access the goats’ medical histories. This innovative project is starting with 20 to 30 goat-rearing farmers, spearheaded by Banswara District Collector, Dr. Indrajit Singh Yadav, who has tasked ‘Rajivika’ with its implementation.