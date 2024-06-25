JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as leader of Upper House

NEW DELHI: BJP chief JP Nadda, the new Union Health Minister, has yet another task assigned to him. The party has named him the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, replacing party colleague Piyush Goyal who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Official sources said Nadda will be the leader of the House during the Rajya Sabha session that will start from June 27 as part of the first session of Parliament after the elections for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Nadda’s term as the BJP chief is set to end this June-end. In the NDA-3 government’s Council of Ministers, there are 11 RS members besides Nadda.