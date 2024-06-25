Power corridor

No oath-taking for Engineer Rashid

Baramullah MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh could not take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday despite his name being called as he is lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after being charged by the NIA in a terror-funding case. Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Opposition protests as Pradhan takes oath

The Opposition leaders raised slogans of “NEET” and “shame “as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took oath as a member of Lok Sabha on Monday. The allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities involving the National Testing Agency (NTA) are expected to rock this Lok Sabha session.

CPM MP arrives in tractor to house

Farmer leader and CPM MP Amra Ram arrived in Parliament in a tractor on Monday. The Sikar MP was stopped close to the Parliament gate by police, who did not allow him to take the vehicle inside the complex. The MP then walked to the Parliament building. “They did not allow farmers to come to Delhi. For 13 months, farmers were sitting at Delhi’s borders, their tractors were not allowed in the city,” Amra Ram said, “Today, a farmer and his tractor both reached Parliament.” He was referring to the 2020-21 protest against the three farm laws, when farmers camped at Delhi’s borders for over a year.

linguistic diversity at play as MPs take oath

The Lok Sabha witnessed a display of linguistic diversity on Monday, with the newly-elected MPs taking their oaths in English and Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati and Odia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his oath in Hindi amid slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” from the treasury benches.