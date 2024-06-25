Raje’s ‘teach lesson’ remarks bring out Rajasthan BJP internal rift

JAIPUR: After the Lok Sabha elections, internal discord within the BJP in Rajasthan has surfaced. The most recent example involves a statement by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

On Sunday, Raje made a notable remark, saying, “The era of loyalty was different when the person who took you forward in politics was respected and always supported. But this does not happen in the present time. Today, people try to cut off the finger of the one by holding whom they learn to walk.” Her comments attracted significant media attention and analysis.

Political analysts interpret Raje’s statement as a veiled criticism of the BJP high command and the state party leaders. Despite her two terms as CM, she was neither projected as the party’s face in the recent assembly elections nor reappointed as CM.

This has led to speculation that her remarks were directed at the party’s leadership, especially considering her mother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, played a crucial role in the establishment of both the Jan Sangh and the BJP. Others suggest that Raje’s criticism was aimed at figures within the state govt, including DCM Diya Kumari and Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.