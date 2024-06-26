20 yrs later, Nagaland civic body elections with 33% quota for women today

GUWAHATI: Nagaland’s urban local body (ULB) elections will be held on Wednesday after a gap of 20 years. This is for the first time that the polls in the state will be held with 33% reservation for women.
On the eve of the polls, the authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Dimapur, Chumukedima and Niuland districts from 5 pm of June 25 till 7 pm of June 27. The orders were issued following the apprehension of breach of peace and threat to public tranquility “which might affect the peaceful conduct of the ULB elections…”
The state has three municipal and 36 town councils. Altogether 64 candidates were elected uncontested in different municipal and town councils. Another 253 candidates are in the fray.
The state labour commissioner declared June 26 as a paid holiday for all workers engaged in commercial and industrial establishments in the state to enable them to exercise their franchise.
To ensure free and fair elections, the influential Nagaland Baptist Church Council made an appeal for “one person, one vote, and vote without influence”.
Nagaland enacted its Municipal Act in 2001 and the first ULB elections were held in 2004 but without reservation for women. The government issued a notification for the next ULB polls in 2012 but it
could not be held following objections from tribal bodies. They stood opposed to quota and certain clauses in the Municipal Act.
In September the same year, the Assembly had passed a resolution to exempt the state from the Constitution’s Article 243T that deals with quota for women but revoked it in 2016.
In 2017, the state government made an attempt to go to polls with 33% reservation for women but it backfired. Protestors attacked and set ablaze government buildings in parts of the state. The powerful tribal organisations contested that reservation for women was an infringement on the Naga customary laws, as enshrined in Article 371(A) of the Constitution which protects the state’s traditional way of life.