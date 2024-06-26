Dalit youth stripped, beaten up in Madhya Pradesh; three held

CHHATARPUR: A Dalit youth was stripped and thrashed severely in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city following which police have arrested three persons, a senior official said on Wednesday.

No reason has been specified for the incident which, according to sources, took place three-four days back.

In a clip which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, two men were seen stripping the victim, who was bleeding in the head, and hitting him with belts and butts of country-made pistols while another person was making its video recording.

The accused could be heard abusing and telling the victim to call his relative in the police force.

Later, the accused made the victim run away naked.

The victim was going home at night when he was intercepted and taken away by the accused under the Kotwali police station limits, Chhatarpur's Superintendent of Police Agam Jain told reporters.

Taking cognisance of the video, immediate action was taken and the three accused - Deva alias Devendra Thakur, Lucky Ghoshi and Annu Ghoshi - were arrested and the pistols seen in the clip were seized from them, the official said.

The accused have a past criminal record, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused on charges of attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

The accused were being interrogated and if more people are found involved in the incident, they will also be arrested, he said.