Emergency plunged India into darkness: Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Wednesday said that the imposition of emergency had plunged the world's largest democracy into darkness about 50 years ago.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Central Electronics Limited (CEL), he emphasized that such days of emergency would never return due to the robust foundation of constitutional democracy in India.

Recalling the dark days of emergency, Vice President Dhankhar underlined the strength of India's constitutional democracy, now constitutionally guaranteed at the village, state, and union levels.

He acknowledged the pivotal role of scientists and technologists as architects of New India.

Applauding CEL's transformation from a loss-making PSU on the verge of disinvestment to achieving 'Miniratna' status, Dhankhar cited CEL as a model for others to emulate and draw motivation from for similar growth.

“This story is not just about technological advancements; it is about transforming lives, empowering communities, and securing our nation's strategic interests with innovation, resilience, and excellence”, he said.

Highlighting CEL's significant strides in solar energy, Dhankhar emphasized that renewable energy is not merely an alternative but the future.

“By focusing on sustainable energy solutions, CEL is contributing to a greener, cleaner India. CEL’s innovations have brought sustainable energy solutions closer to the common man”, he added.

He further emphasised for promoting research to develop battery technologies and charging infrastructure to promote green mobility in the country.

Addressing the evolving security landscape marked by electronic warfare techniques, artificial intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance, he underscored the strategic importance of CEL in safeguarding national interests.

“At the heart of all these [disruptive technologies] is electronics. Electronics forms the core, the base of any future technological development and expansion”, he said.

During the event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the Golden Jubilee Logo of Central Electronics Limited and inaugurated the Multipurpose Hall. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR & Director General, CSIR, Chetan Prakash Jain, CMD CEL, members of the CEL family, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.