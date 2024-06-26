Former chief of Kashmir High Court bar association held for murder

SRINAGAR: Police on Tuesday arrested senior lawyer and former Kashmir High Court Bar Association President Mian Qayoom for his alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of fellow advocate Babar Qadri, who was also a human rights expert.

Officials said Mian Qayoom was arrested by the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K police. “He was summoned by the SIA for investigation in the case and was arrested later,” they said. Advocate Babar Qadri, in his 30s, was killed by militants inside his residence in Hawal area of downtown Srinagar on September 24, 2020. The militants had come to his residence posing as his clients.

Qadri, a human rights expert, had been frequently appearing on television debates and was critical of both government and separatists. He had escaped an assassination bid in 2018. Before his killing, Qadri had posted a video on social networking site Facebook in which he criticised Mian Qayoom for his political activities in the Kashmir Bar Association. He had accused Qayoom of using intimidation and coercion to influence Bar politics since 1990.