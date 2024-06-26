India flags smuggling, narcotics, and arms issues with Myanmar's deputy PM

NEW DELHI: The instability in Myanmar has increased the smuggling of goods, narcotics, and arms, a concern highlighted by External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar during a meeting with a visiting delegation of senior leaders from Myanmar on Wednesday.

"Met with Deputy PM and FM of Myanmar U Than Shwe in Delhi. We discussed our concern at the impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar. Particularly flagged illegal smuggling, narcotics, arms smuggling and trafficking in persons as priority challenges," said Dr Jaishankar.

Dr. Jaishankar also reiterated that India is open to engaging all stakeholders in addressing the situation.