Jairam Ramesh urges review of 'Inadequate' captive elephant transport rules

The amendment has introduced broad exceptions to the non-commercial transfer of the elephants created by the bill for “any other purpose”. This was contrary to the recommendation of the standing committee that has examined the bill in detail.

Underlining the “any other purpose” term, Ramesh has raised two serious concerns related to notified rules which would promote pachyderms’ illegal trade in absence of clarity.

“I had supported the exception for religious purposes” writes Ramesh.

“You had assured the house that any other purpose would be clarified in the rules. Unfortunately, Rules do not clarify what “any other purpose” means. This leaves a wide gap.” He further underlines.

Ramesh also pointed out that rules also do not mention the route of transfer or transport for both wild capture and commercial trade of captive elephants especially from Northeast to the rest of the country. which gives space for illegal trade.

Ramesh writes “These are not imaginary fears as there have been recent examples of commercial transactions of elephants from Arunachal Pradesh to Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat.”

He further brought notice of illegal attempts made in the recent past related to transport of elephants.

“There have been serious attempts to transfer wild caught elephants to these states from the northeast under the garb of captivity and donations! These have been well documented and well known to your officials” Rames points out.